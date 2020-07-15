Shift4 Payments designated sponsor for Raiders, Allegiant Stadium

The company with a large Las Vegas presence has become the “Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.”

A payment processing company with Las Vegas connections has been designated the “Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium” and has been named a stadium sponsor.

Shift4 Payments Inc., based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with a major presence in Las Vegas, received the designation Wednesday, according to releases from the company and the team.

“When the Raiders announced they were moving to Las Vegas and a new stadium was being built, it was very important for us to be a part of it,” said Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman in an interview.

The terms of Shift4’s sponsorship agreement were not disclosed, but the company is expected to have a branded club space within the stadium and digital marketing would occur in the stadium on game days. The company also will have prominent logo placement around the venue; television, print and radio advertising; and promotional events supporting the local business community.

All payment transactions at Allegiant Stadium will use Shift4’s fully integrated suite of secure payment technologies including QR Pay and SkyTab mobile devices.

Isaacman said the company’s cutting-edge technology will provide contactless transactions and enhance the fan experience for concession transactions within the stadium during games and other events.

Most Las Vegans have already used Shift4’s technology since half the Strip’s properties use the system. Isaacman said about 35 percent of the hotels and restaurants in the United States use some form of Shift4 payment technology and more than $200 billion a year in transactions are completed with it.

“While we do have processing at other stadiums around the country, I can’t think of one that will be more important to us than our hometown one, the new Raiders’ stadium,” Isaacman said.

Raiders President Marc Badain, in a release, said the team is happy to have Shift4 as a sponsor.

“Because Allegiant Stadium has been designed to be an unparalleled, state-of-the-art facility, we need to bring in reliable partners who can help us deliver an incredibly fun and easy experience to our fans and Shift4 certainly fits that bill,” Badain said. “We hope our visitors and valued merchants will be especially impressed with Shift4’s contactless and mobile payment technology that makes stadium purchases so fast and easy. Additionally, the fact that Shift4 Payments is Las Vegas-based is certainly a plus.”

