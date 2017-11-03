Tax reform legislation could affect Las Vegas Raiders stadium

A provision in the tax reform legislation unveiled by House Republicans on Thursday could affect financing plans for the proposed $1.9 billion Las Vegas Raiders stadium project.

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

A section of the 429-page bill would end tax-exempt status on bonds used to pay for stadiums used by professional sports teams.

The proposal involving the Oakland Raiders’ bid to build a 65,000-seat domed football stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road clearly falls within the definitions and effective dates of circumstances that would be banned in legislation President Trump has vowed to approve by Thanksgiving.

The financing package includes a $750 million public contribution that would be financed through tax-exempt bonds.

Under a section on “no tax-exempt bonds for professional stadiums,” the bill says, “the term ‘professional stadium bond’ means any bond issued as part of an issue any proceeds of which are used to finance or refinance capital expenditures allocable to a facility (or appurtenant real property) which, during at least five days during any calendar year, is used as a stadium or arena for professional sports exhibitions, games or training.”

The bill also said the provision applies to bonds issued after Nov. 2, 2017.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority and the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee have long considered the use of tax-exempt bonds as a mechanism to make the stadium affordable as an economic development driver for Southern Nevada.

Jeremy Aguero of Applied Analysis, which serves as the staff to the stadium authority, said Friday that authority board members have been briefed about the legislation and that new analyses of the impact the change would have would be modeled.

Aguero said he received “about two dozen calls Thursday and 18 of them were about this legislation.”

The authority next meets Thursday and Aguero said it’s unclear whether the legislation would be a topic of discussion at that meeting.

The tax provision could be stricken or amended as the approval process moves forward, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have discussed potentially removing the tax break for years.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

