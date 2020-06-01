Tight schedule for Allegiant Stadium work has Raiders’ owner sweating

With under two months until the July 31 substantial completion date, Davis said it’ll likely be a photo finish.

A Welcome to Allegiant Stadium sign was installed over the weekend at the $2 billion project's site as seen here on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said construction crews are working against the clock as they mount a final push to complete Allegiant Stadium ahead of a July 31 deadline.

Speaking Monday morning on ESPN Radio 1100’s “The Press Box,” co-hosted by Las Vegas Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney, Davis touched on how crews have worked around the constraints created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“You think everything is going great and everything is on time and all of a sudden real life steps in the way,” Davis said. “You have to be prepared for those types of issues.”

Mortenson-McCarthy reported last week that 15 trade workers on the project are currently home with the coronavirus.

A third shift, occurring in the overnight hours, was instituted to allow for the over 2,000 workers on the site to be able to carry out their daily work, while adhering to social distancing policies set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Crews have been carrying out landscaping work around the stadium, while installing a prefabricated ticket booth on the north end and adding a “Welcome to Allegiant Stadium” illuminated sign on the north portion, which will serve as the main entrance to the stadium.

Inside the $2 billion facility, UNLV’s artificial turf field was laid out, with seat installation, work on the Al Davis Memorial torch and suite and club finishes continuing inside.

With under two months until the July 31 substantial completion date, Davis said it’ll likely be a photo finish.

“The least important thing in life is the score at half time,” Davis remarked. “Until you get the job done, you just don’t know. When we do that ribbon-cutting (ceremony) you may see me wipe a bead of sweat off my brow.”

