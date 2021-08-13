Treasure Island offering shuttle service for Raiders games

The Las Vegas Strip resort is launching its TI Super Fan Shuttle service, beginning with tomorrow’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the hotel announced Friday.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Treasure Island is offering football fans one more option to get to and from Allegiant Stadium for Raiders games.

The Las Vegas Strip resort is launching its TI Super Fan Shuttle service, beginning with Saturday’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the hotel announced Friday.

The shuttle service will operate every 30 minutes, departing from the hotel’s Sirens Cove Boulevard near the valet area. The deluxe motorcoaches will drop fans off near the stadium at Procyon Street and Diablo Drive, the designated pick up/drop off spot for the stadium.

“This season, football fans are excited to support their favorite pro team at our new stadium, and we wanted to give attendees the choice to skip the crowds and traffic with a convenient transportation option,” said Don Voss, vice president of sales and marketing for Treasure Island. “As one of the few options left for free parking on the strip, we aim to provide easy access to the stadium as well as some fantastic pregame food and drink options at our property.”

Mobile phone shuttle passes start at $49, or $29 with early booking discount, per person and must be purchased online at www.treasureisland.com.

