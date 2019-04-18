Workforce goals for Las Vegas Stadium project surpassed

The Raiders stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

When the legislation and plans establishing workforce goals for the Las Vegas Stadium project took effect, a lofty benchmark of 38 percent participation by women and minorities was put in place.

After more than a year of work, the goal has been shattered.

The Las Vegas Stadium Community Benefits Plan Oversight Committee learned Thursday that for work through the end of February, 66 percent of the 1.3 million work hours performed on the project was completed by women and minorities.

“I took a tour of the site yesterday and can’t tell you how proud I am of this project and workforce that’s on it,” Committee Chairman Ken Evans said at the group’s quarterly meeting.

Board member Lynn Littlejohn, a liaison to the Mortenson-McCarthy joint venture general contractor working on the $1.8 billion stadium project, also reported that a goal of engaging a minimum of 15 percent of contract work to Small Business Enterprise-qualified subcontractors also was surpassed through February. Current SBE participation is at 19 percent with $179 million in subcontracted work of the $924 million awarded going to 77 different SBE firms with 34 of the companies having multiple contracts. Littlejohn said preliminary calculations for March indicate the percentage is likely to rise to 20 percent.

Of those 77 firms, 18 different Women and Minority Business Enterprise-qualified companies were selected for contracts.

Littlejohn said 68 percent of the firms that were awarded work on the project are Nevada based.

Littlejohn’s report also indicated that 2 percent of the workforce are classified as veterans, although board member Don Webb, chief operating officer of the stadium company subsidiary of the Oakland Raiders that is building the 65,000-seat indoor venue, believes that number is higher. The reason: Employee forms don’t specifically ask if a laborer is a veteran. Webb said anecdotally, he believes the percentage of veteran laborers exceeds the 2 percent reported.

The committee agreed Thursday that future reports probably won’t include percentages of veteran workers because of the potential inaccuracies and because the legislation and Community Benefits Plan doesn’t require an accounting of veteran laborers.

The plan also doesn’t require a breakdown of laborers by minority demographic — a statistic requested of the committee by during a public comment period.

Evans said he would bring the matter to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority when it meets next month.

