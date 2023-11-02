Strip complex replacing Hawaiian Marketplace taking shape

Construction on the Strip retail development that is replacing the Hawaiian Marketplace is well underway and signs indicate when the project could open.

Construction is well under way for the BLVD retail project on the Las Vegas Strip. Nov. 2, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction is well under way for the BLVD retail project on the Las Vegas Strip. Nov. 2, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction is well under way for the BLVD retail project on the Las Vegas Strip. Nov. 2, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction is well under way for the BLVD retail project on the Las Vegas Strip. Nov. 2, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction is well under way for the BLVD retail project on the Las Vegas Strip. Nov. 2, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction is well under way for the BLVD retail project on the Las Vegas Strip. Nov. 2, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction is well under way on the retail development that is replacing the old Hawaiian Market retail complex on the Las Vegas Strip.

Metal beams and construction workers were moving Thursday morning on BLVD, a new retail project that is set to bring more shops and dining to the Strip. It sits on roughly 10-acres. The website for the project indicates it will have 400,000 square feet of space as well as rooftop dining potential and is focused on tapping the crowds that walk along the Strip for its customer base.

“BLVD is a high-profile, high-impact, all-day destination on the Strip offering a once-in- a-lifetime opportunity to connect with consumers from across the world,” the BLVD website states.

The BLVD project is located on the Strip near the Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard intersection and just south of the site where Tilman Fertitta is planning on building a 43-story casino-resort.

The old buildings at the site were demolished earlier this year and signs surrounding the construction indicate BLVD could open in the fall of 2024.

The BLVD project is being developed by the New York-based Gindi Capital, which didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The firm acquired the site in 2019 for $172 million.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.