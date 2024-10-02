Summerlin golf course sells for $17M

Faith Lutheran High School golfer Faith McKinney putts from the 13th hole during practice at the Siena Golf Club in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Siena Golf Club in Summerlin has sold for $17 million, Clark County property records show.

The Summerlin South 18-hole course, to the west of the 215 Beltway, was previously owned by Los Angeles-based Siena Golf Course LLC. The golf course was sold to Las Vegas-based Siena Golf Holdings LLC, county records show.

Keith Cubba and Mike Mixer of Colliers International brokered the deal and in an announcement of the sale said there were three bids for the 3.76-acre, eight parcel property. Cubba and Mixer declined to comment further on the deal. The new owners also couldn’t be reached for comment on whether improvements would be made to the course.

The last sale of the course took place in 2006 for $7.6 million. The course was originally constructed in 2000. The golf club is part of a 2,100-home, 55-plus community.

The club’s website describes the course as being developed by an Arizona company and good for all skill levels.

“Siena features an ideal blend of doglegs and straightaway holes, a mix of slender and ample fairways, a balance between benign and rugged green complexes,” the website stated.

The course came in at No. 5 in Golf Advisor’s Top 25 Most Improved US Golf Courses in 2014 and won the Nevada Golf Course of the Year Award in 2010.

In April, Bear’s Best Las Vegas golf course in The Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin sold for $30.5 million.

The property sits on over 200-plus acres located just west of the 215 Beltway in Summerlin South, and includes golf great Jack Nicklaus’ favorite holes on the course. The course has won a number of awards and was named one of the best places to play by Golf Digest.

In July, Primm Valley Golf Course closed. An employee with the club confirmed the closure and sale in an email response to the Las Vegas Review-Journal but did not provide additional details.

The course is close to the Mojave National Preserve and Clark Mountain within Nipton, California, and is about a 45-minute drive from the Las Vegas Valley. Multiple online golfing websites have the course first opening in 1997.

