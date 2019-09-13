The Ladder: Credit One Bank announces 3 new executives

As vice president of customer service, Doug Brown, will have ownership of all phone and interactive voice response functions.

Doug Brown (Credit One Bank)

Tammy Caporale (Credit One Bank)

Ketan Vaidya (Credit One Bank)

Mark Naparstek (BRAINTRUST)

Caesars Entertainment executive Jan Jones Blackhurst (Caesars Entertainment)

Cyndi Koester (CAMCO)

Las Vegas-headquartered Credit One Bank has announced the hiring of three new top executives.

As vice president of customer service, Doug Brown, formerly an operations executive for domestic call centers, will have ownership of all phone and interactive voice response functions. Additionally, he will focus on ensuring Credit One Bank provides excellent service to card members.

Tammy Caporale has been hired as senior vice president of risk systems, data, and execution. Caporale, previously a senior vice president at BB&T in Raleigh, N.C., will oversee risk technology infrastructure solutions and manage the execution of customer communication campaigns.

As chief digital transformation officer, Ketan Vaidya, who previously served as the head of Xfinity’s website,will implement a transformation strategy to propel Credit One Bank’s digital capabilities into the future.

Las Vegas-based BRAINTRUST has hired Mark Naparstek as the agency’s executive creative director, overseeing brand development, creative activations, creative design, video production and content strategy in the agency’s Las Vegas and New York City offices.

Caesars Entertainment announced that Jan Jones Blackhurst has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. A senior executive at Caesars since 1999, she will continue in her current role as executive vice president, public policy and corporate responsibility until Oct. 1.

CAMCO named Cyndi Koester division director of the portfolio division for Southern Nevada. CAMCO is a full-service management company that provides management services to the homeowners association industry.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has appointed Kimberly Gaa as administrator for the agency’s Employment Security Division and Marilyn Delmont as administrator of the Information Development and Processing Division.

The Ladder appears Sundays in print. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.