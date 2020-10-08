The Ladder: Economic development agency gets five new directors

The Ladder is a mix of Nevada company announcements including promotions, new hires and awards.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tim Throsby (LinkedIn)

Rick Eckert (LinkedIn)

Christopher Crooks (Newmark Knight Frank)

Catherine Raw (LinkedIn)

Vince Sanudo (LinkedIn)

Lauri Perdue (LinkedIn)

Lawrence Barnard (LinkedIn)

Mayor Carolyn Goodman (LVGEA)

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, a public-private partnership focused on economic development, has appointed five new members to serve the organization on the LVGEA50 Board of Directors: Mayor Carolyn Goodman, City of Las Vegas; Lawrence Barnard, Nevada Market President, Siena Campus President and CEO, Dignity Health; Lauri Perdue, Campus Director, University of Phoenix; Vince Sanudo, Market Vice President – Southwest Area, Republic Services; and Catherine Raw, COO North America, Barrick Gold Corporation.

Rick Eckert, managing director of gaming research and consulting firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, was named to the Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 Class of 2021, presented by Global Gaming Business and The Innovation Group.

Eckert joined EKG in 2018 and was instrumental in the development and launch of the EILERS-FANTINI Central Game Performance Database, which is now the gaming industry’s largest repository of game performance data tracking roughly 250,000 slot machines.

Tim Throsby joined Scientific Games Corp.’s board of directors.

Throsby was the CEO of Barclays Bank Plc and President of Barclays International, and before that was the Global Head of Equities at JP Morgan. Earlier in his career he was President of Citadel Asia and held leadership positions at Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers and Macquarie Bank.

Newmark Knight Frank announced that Senior Managing Director Christopher Crooks has been appointed market leader of the Las Vegas office. Crooks is now managing local brokerage profitability, business line growth, development, strategic planning, recruiting and retention.

