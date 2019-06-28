The Ladder: Poker Central adds 2 new executives for expansion

Two new Poker Central executives are hoping to take advantage of the rapidly expanding gaming market.

Aaron Casillas, senior director of product, and Tyler Champley, vice president of marketing and audience development are posed to grow Poker Central’s live events business, including the U.S. Poker Open and Super High Roller Bowl.

“I’ve explored many facets of the gaming industry, and I’m very encouraged by the growth trajectory of the poker industry and of Poker Central in particular,” Casillas said in a statement.

The pair is also tasked with expanding the reach of the PokerGO OTT service, and expanding the international footprint of its owned and operated tournaments, as well as developing additional poker-based products for fans worldwide.

Champley said, “Poker Central’s business represents a ton of marketing potential domestically and internationally at this time in the evolution of gaming.”

Las Vegas HEALS, a nonprofit membership-based healthcare association, announced three new members to its Board of Directors: Dan Burkhead, president of the Clark County Medical Society; Bill Resh, managing partner of Nevada Heart & Vascular; and Derek Parent, vice president of Cross Country Mortgage.

Nevada gaming attorney Scott Scherer joined Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, based in the firm’s Las Vegas and Reno offices.

SR Construction hired Mark Wilkerson as a new senior project manager. Wilkerson will work out of the company’s new office location in Reno, which opened February 2019.

