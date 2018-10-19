The Ladder: Shade Tree announces new board, office members

The lobby on July 25, 2017 at The Shade Tree, 1 W. Owens Ave. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Shade Tree shelter for homeless women and children has announced new board members and new officers to help lead the organization as it continues with major remodeling and improvement projects throughout its 2-acre campus. New board members include: Monica Aldana, real estate adviser, The Collective. Dr. Hayat Jawadi, physician, Premier OB/GYN of Southern Nevada. Francine Miller, partner, Layton Layton & Tobler LLP. Hilary Muckleroy, special counsel, Littler. Deborah Priebe, owner, Elegant Properties LLC. Darrell Richards, vice president of construction, Wynn Design & Development. Amy Sances, partner, Greenspoon Marder LLP. Dominique Schuster, marketing supervisor, Credit One Bank. Karyn Steenkamp, vice president of design and construction, Caesars Entertainment Corp. Travis Turner, administrative director, AWL Inc. Anne Aniello-Wayman, Kaercher Insurance. Desiree Wolfe, corporate event and meeting manager, Red Rock Resort. Christine Zack, chief strategy and business development officer, The AMD Card LLC. New officers elected to The Shade Tree board of trustees include Dr. Phil Tobin, director and professor at Touro University, vice chair; Priebe, assistant vice chair; Zack, secretary; and Miller, treasurer. Stacey Lockhart is the organization’s executive director.

“Over the last 12 months, the staff and volunteers at The Shade Tree have made incredible strides to improve the facilities with much needed updates and remodeling projects,” Gabroy said. “We are very excited to welcome these talented and committed individuals to our board to lend their expertise and leadership as we continue the important work of providing safe shelter to women and children in crisis as we help them get back on their feet.”

The Shade Tree provides 100,000 nights of shelter and 165,000 meals annually at its campus. The shelter currently has 162 beds available and will be bringing an additional 100 beds online later this year to serve additional emergency, transitional clients and survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. The shelter offers life skills and job training classes designed to help residents achieve stability and self-reliance.

Anthony “Tony” Rodio has been appointed CEO of Affinity Gaming, the company announced. Since 2011, Rodio has served as president, CEO and a member of the board of directors of Tropicana Entertainment Inc., overseeing a $200 million renovation of the Tropicana Atlantic City. Las Vegas-based Affinity has 11 casinos, including Buffalo Bill’s, Primm Valley and Whiskey Pete’s in Primm, the Rail City Casino in Sparks and Silver Sevens in Las Vegas.

Ryan T. O’Malley has joined the law firm of Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC and will practice from the firm’s Las Vegas office. O’Malley specializes in commercial litigation and appellate law. He has briefed issues for the Nevada Supreme Court.

O’Malley also has litigated state and federal cases at the district court level ranging from medical malpractice, banking, breach of contract, collections, class-action suits, fraud, fraudulent transfers, injunctive relief, leases, commercial real estate, unlawful detainer, and writs of mandamus and prohibition.

