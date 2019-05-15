The Ladder: Southern Hills Hospital gets its first woman CEO

Alexis Mussi became CEO of Southern Hills Hospital, where she was formerly chief operating officer. In the three years Alexis has been COO, Southern Hills Hospital has grown from 134 beds to 252.

Alexis Mussi (Southern Hills Hospital)

Kim Miramontes (Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing)

Joanna Joy I. Lambert (Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada)

Betty Dobbs-Funk (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

Omar Saucedo (AT&T)

Hedy Woodrow (Nevada Ballet Theatre)

Alexis Mussi became the first woman CEO of Southern Hills Hospital.

Mussi was formerly chief operating officer. In her three years as COO, Southern Hills Hospital grew from 134 beds to 252.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed running the operations of our facility for the past three years. I am ready to step into the role as the CEO and to continue to work with our talented employees, physicians and volunteers at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center,” Mussi said in a statement. “As a premier provider for care, we will continue to expand and offer new services to our growing community in Southwest Las Vegas, NV.

Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing, has selected Kim Miramontes as its new chief financial officer.

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada announced Joanna Joy I. Lambert, regional banking branch manager at Wells Fargo Bank, has joined their board of directors.

Nathan Adelson Hospice announced Betty Dobbs-Funk joined the nonprofit hospice as director of palliative care operations. Dobbs-Funk will develop and manage the Elaine Wynn Palliative Care Program.

Omar Saucedo became AT&T’s new director of external affairs for Southern Nevada.

Nevada Ballet Theatre, the state’s largest professional ballet company and dance academy, announced the addition of Hedy Woodrow as chief philanthropy counsel.

The Ladder appears Sundays in print. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.

An earlier version of this story had an incorrect headline.