This Las Vegas golf attraction opened in March. Now it’s laid off workers

Atomic Golf confirmed it has had recent layoffs. The 100,000-square-foot, $75 million venue opened in late March at The Strat.

T-Mobile to buy almost all of US Cellular in deal worth $4.4B

Atomic Golf is shown adjacent to The Strat in Las Vegas during its grand opening on Friday, March 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Atomic Golf is shown adjacent to The Strat in Las Vegas during its grand opening on Friday, March 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dave Engstrom of Duluth, Minn. hits from a fourth floor bay at Atomic Golf adjacent to The Strat in Las Vegas during its grand opening on Friday, March 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dave Engstrom of Duluth, Minn. hits from a fourth floor bay at Atomic Golf adjacent to The Strat in Las Vegas during its grand opening on Friday, March 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The inside of Atomic Golf is seen on March 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Atomic Golf is shown adjacent to The Strat in Las Vegas during its grand opening on Friday, March 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Atomic Golf is shown adjacent to The Strat in Las Vegas during its grand opening on Friday, March 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A recently opened Las Vegas entertainment attraction has announced layoffs just months after opening its doors.

Atomic Golf, a high-tech golfing range with 103 bays at The Strat, announced it has laid off a portion of its hundreds of staff. The layoffs have come quickly for the venue, which opened in late March.

“We can confirm that there have been recent layoffs at Atomic Golf Las Vegas,” said a statement emailed Tuesday from the business to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We appreciate the dedication and contributions of all our employees and extend our gratitude to those who have been impacted.”

It’s not clear when the layoffs happened, how many employees were laid off or the reasons for the layoffs, as Atomic Golf didn’t answer questions on these points.

In November, Atomic Golf said it planned to hire more than 500 full- and part-time employees for its opening. In March, about 800 full- and part-time employees were working at the business.

The 100,000-square-foot, $75 million venue tries to provide a video-game-like experience and looks to differentiate itself from other golf venues with its food and bar offerings. Overall, the venue has four stories that hold six bars, a local beer-tap room and a full-service kitchen.

Atomic Golf is one of several golf-focused entertainment venues in Las Vegas, as a Topgolf driving range is near the MGM Grand and a new mini-golf-focused venue, backed by Tiger Woods, called PopStroke opened recently at Town Square.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.