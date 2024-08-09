2 600-foot tall towers proposed for Las Vegas Strip

A mixed-use project is proposed for a site just south of Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

What does Grand Prix CEO think of slower start to 2024 tickets sales?

A portion of the former Riviera hotel-casino site on the North Strip is being sold to developers. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 10-acre Strip-front property south of Fontainebleau Las Vegas would be built as a mixed-use development with residential units and a hotel, restaurants, outdoor dining and a theater, according to documents submitted to the Winchester Town Advisory Board.

The land, owned by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, is being purchased by a partnership of Brett Torino of Las Vegas and New York’s Paul Kanavos. Torino has a four-decade history of real estate development in Southern Nevada.

The proposal, which will be heard Tuesday by the Town Board, would include two 600-foot towers with 425 residential units in one tower and short- and long-term hotel rental units in the other.

The acreage owned by the LVCVA was the former site of the Riviera hotel-casino, purchased to enable development of the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

The project could face an uphill battle because a waiver would be needed due to a 75-foot height restriction.

According to documents submitted to the board by the LVCVA, the project would be built in two phases with a shopping center with retail, restaurants, food and beverage, a swimming pool and a plaza on the Strip-facing western half of the land in the first phase and the residential and hotel towers, a domed performance venue and additional plaza space in the second.

Torino could not be immediately reached for further comment on the project.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.