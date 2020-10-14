Atari gives glimpse at proposed Las Vegas hotel

The firm behind a proposed chain of Atari-themed hotels in Las Vegas and other cities unveiled more details and made big promises Wednesday.

Atari Hotels owner GSD Group, of Arizona, did not say where in Las Vegas the project would be built, or when. But it announced the planned hotel chain would offer an experience “inspired by, and built with, classic and modern video game culture in mind,” including retro-style arcades.

It also said that unlike other hotels in the Las Vegas area, Atari “will give guests the chance to explore and enjoy groundbreaking hospitality innovations, business opportunities, and a revolutionary variety of entertainment options.”

“Atari Hotels perfectly blends the past, present, and future of video games and entertainment for a destination that offers guests a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience, complete with state of the art (sic) amenities for esports fans and content creators,” the news release said.

Plans for the Atari hotel chain were announced in January.

