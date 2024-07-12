107°F
Atomic Golf hopes drones help bring in more customers

Atomic Golf is shown adjacent to The Strat in Las Vegas during its grand opening on Friday, Mar ...
Atomic Golf is shown adjacent to The Strat in Las Vegas during its grand opening on Friday, March 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 11:14 am
 

On Thursday nights it won’t just be golf balls flying through the air at Atomic Golf.

The driving range next to The Strat announced on social media that it will be hosting two drone shows every Thursday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. starting July 18.

The shows will feature flying drones that light up and can form into different shapes — like a golfer hitting a ball, a spaceship or even the outline of the Strat’s tower.

The exact details of the drone shows are unclear. Atomic Golf didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

These drone shows may provide a boost to Atomic Golf, which has struggled since it first opened in March. At least 250 employees have been laid off as a result of a slower business than expected the first few months. Guests complained about stifling heat at the facility, whose 103 hitting bays face west in the direct path of the sunset.

Recently Atomic Golf was able to fix its mister system and implement some other measures, like giving out ice towels, to alleviate some of its heat issues.

Adding a drone show isn’t the only thing Atomic Golf is doing to get more people through the doors. It’s also running a promotion that gives guests a free hour of gameplay if they buy one hour.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

