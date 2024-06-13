Some relief from heat for golfers at facility near Strip

Atomic Golf customers had called its bays “stifling.” The off-Strip facility said it has fixed its system and is offering guests other ways to stay cool.

Atomic Golf is shown adjacent to The Strat in Las Vegas during its grand opening on Friday, March 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golfers try out the bays at Atomic Golf on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

It should be easier for guests to stay cooler at Atomic Golf, as the west-facing driving range has fixed its misting system.

Atomic Golf said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it has fixed its misting system, which is fully operational on all four floors of the 103-bay driving range.

An Atomic Golf spokesperson previously told the Review-Journal that the misting system had been out of operation since late May due to a pump failure.

This fix to the misting system should provide a much-needed cooling system to Atomic Golf’s guests. Energy codes prevent the facility just off the Las Vegas Strip from installing air conditioners at the hitting bays. Guests have detailed how the heat at Atomic Golf, which is located next to the Strat and looks directly into the sun as it sets, is “stifling” and caused some guests to leave early.

Atomic Golf also said it has taken other measures to address heat issues, such as having large cooling fans and giving ice towels to guests.

Addressing heat is an important issue as Las Vegas has dealt with the hottest start to June on record, with temperatures being more than 11 degrees higher than normal. The average June temperature in Las Vegas so far has been 105.7 degrees.

Heat hasn’t been the only issue facing Atomic Golf. The facility has laid off at least 250 employees since it first opened and has cut back its hours to no longer offer daytime hours during the week.

