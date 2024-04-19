Become a ‘day guest’ to Strip pools, spas with new app

The platform says it’s promoting the rise of “day guesting” – where guests can use a hotel’s amenities like pools, spas and fitness centers without booking a room.

A company new to the Strip wants to give tourists and locals access to luxury hotel amenities without the overnight reservation.

ResortPass, which sells day access to resort amenities at partnering properties, has launched in Las Vegas. The app and web-based platform says it’s promoting the rise of “day guesting” – where guests can use a hotel’s luxury amenities like pools, spas and fitness centers without booking a room.

CEO Michael Wolf said he expects Southern Nevada to be one of the company’s biggest pushes into a market because of its wide-ranging appeal, including locals who want a staycation and Strip tourists who want to check out multiple properties.

“There’s also travelers who may elect to stay in an Airbnb, they want the privacy or bigger space, but they would love to complement that with hotel amenities,” Wolf said. “Or maybe they’re visiting a friend but they want to experience the hospitality world. There’s all these different use cases so it can be both for locals and travelers.”

Wolf said the New York-based company has about a dozen local partners so far, but more could be added throughout the year. As of mid-April, available day passes in Las Vegas include pool or spa access at Mandalay Bay, the Strat, the Palms and others. Prices fall between $15 and $50 for basic pool access for most properties.

Other ResortPass markets include Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York and Miami. Some partners also offer rented meeting spaces and rooms.

Some Vegas resorts allow non-hotel guests to purchase day access to amenities directly. But others don’t, or the systems of obtaining a reservation are not immediately clear to the consumer, Wolf said. Meanwhile, ResortPass partners like the program because it provides additional revenue, especially in food and beverage. They control the pricing and inventory.

Virgin hotel-casino, the off-Strip property on Paradise Road, offers day passes to the pool, including cabana options, and spa services on the platform. Andrew Pittard, vice president of food and beverage, said partnering with ResortPass promoted their services to a broader clientele range.

“We can highlight the property in a way that grants access previously only resort guests were given,” Pittard said in a statement. “ResortPass has a proven track record that aligns with the service culture and experience of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.”

