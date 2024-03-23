Which Las Vegas resort pools are open to locals?

It’s pool season again in Las Vegas, and some resorts on the Strip and elsewhere in the valley open their swimming pools to local residents.

There’s good news on the Las Vegas resort swimming pool front — just about every pool is now open for the season, with some just days to weeks away.

While some pools are open only to hotel guests, others open their doors to Southern Nevadans — sometimes with a fee attached.

At most pools, guests can rent chairs, daybeds and cabanas.

Here are some details about local pools.

Station Casinos properties

– Bel-Aire Back Yard (Durango), 9 a.m. to sunset

– Green Valley Ranch, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Red Rock Resort (opens April 19), 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

– Palace Station, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Sunset Station, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (May 18 to Sept. 29, pool hours change to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Reservations are required for Station Casinos pools.

Boyd Gaming properties

– Orleans (opens April 12)

– Cannery (opens mid-April), 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– Aliante (opens March 29), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Prices: Monday-Friday, adults $25, children (4-15) $12 per day; Saturdays and Sundays, adults $30, children $15 per day. Under 4, free.

The Suncoast and Sam’s Town pools are for hotel guests only.

MGM Resorts International properties

– Bellagio, five pools, four whirlpools, including Cypress Pool (18 and older), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (subject to change)

– Aria, Yucca Pool, Sky Pool, Palm Pool (opens April 29), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Liquid Pool Lounge (21 and older), Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to close

– Vdara, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Boulevard Pool, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Marquee Dayclub (21 and older), Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to close. The Chelsea Pool opening is yet to be announced.

– MGM Grand, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wet Republic Ultra Pool (21 and older), Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to close; The Signature at MGM Grand Pool, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Mandalay Bay, with five pools, sand beach and wave pool, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Moorea Beach Club (21 and older), 11 a.m. to close; Delano Beach Club, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Daylight Beach Club (opens March 28), Thursday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Four Seasons Pool, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Park MGM, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; NoMad Pool, Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (after May 2 through end of season, hours subject to change)

– New York-New York, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (subject to change)

– Luxor, The Oasis Pool at Luxor, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Excalibur, Excalibur Pool, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caesars Entertainment properties

– Caesars Palace, Garden of the Gods, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– The Linq Hotel, The Influence Pool at the Linq, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Flamingo, Flamingo Go Pool, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Paris Las Vegas, Pool A Paris, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Harrah’s Las Vegas, The Pool at Harrah’s Las Vegas, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Planet Hollywood Resort, The Scene Pool Deck at Planet Hollywood, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wynn Las Vegas

– Wynn Resort Pool, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– European Pool, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Jacuzzi, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Encore Beach Club, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, hours vary.

All pools at Encore are currently closed.

Fontainebleau

– Oasis Pool Deck, Grand Pool Deck, Legacy Pool, LIV Beach (open to hotel guests)

Palms

– Palms Pool, through April 30, locals can use a cabana and plunge pool for free (for 21 and older, make a reservation online and show local identification at the door).

JW Marriott Las Vegas

– JW Marriott Las Vegas pool (hotel guests only), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (May 2 through Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

