What’s new in food and drink for pool season in Vegas?

March heralds the start of pool season at Las Vegas resorts. Here’s a preview of some of the splish-splash for 2024.

Las Vegas doesn’t give a fig for Punxsutawney Phil.

Whether the famed groundhog sees his shadow (heralding more winter) or not (heralding an early spring), March heralds the start of pool season in Las Vegas. While snow lies on the ground elsewhere in the U.S., folks in Vegas are slipping into cabanas, craft cocktails and the cerulean waters of resort pools.

Here’s a preview of some of the splish-splash for 2024.

Caesars Palace

Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, now open, encompasses seven pools, chairs, lounges, daybeds and cabanas. The Fortuna Pool features five swim-up blackjack tables. Statues inspired by classical antiquity ring Temple Pool. Venus Pool is 21 and older. Reservations can be made for poolside spa services from Qua Baths & Spa.

Visit caesars.com

Circa

Stadium Swim is always in season: It’s open every day of the year. Stadium houses six temperature-controlled pools, two swim-up bars, and a 143-foot diagonal LED screen with 14-million-megapixels so guests can watch and bet on their favorite sports teams. The complex also features lounge chairs and cabanas for sports watching, plus food and beverage menus.

Visit circalasvegas.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Boulevard Pool, now open, delivers unobstructed views of the Strip while hosting summer events such as Dive In Movies and Sunset Cocktail Hour. The pool menu features beer and wine, frozen drinks, seltzers and spritzes, signature cocktails, and dishes such as chips and guacamole, carne asada nachos and a chicken gyro wrap.

Marquee Dayclub, now open, spans two pools and cabanas with infinity-edge dipping pools. The dayclub is home to talent such as DJ Pauly D, Chris Lake and Cedric Gervais. Food, cocktails and bottle service accompany the vibe.

Visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Durango

Bel-Aire Backyard, now open, unfurls across more than 65,000 square feet, with a pool and fountain, a Baja ledge for sunning, plump daybeds, dozens of chaise lounges with umbrellas, circular cushioned “lily pads” set over water and cabanas in two sizes.

The space includes the Backyard Grill that seats about 110 and serves a pool-friendly menu. Food highlights: warm crab and avocado salad, barbecue chicken flatbread and a wooden sushi yacht crewed by nigiri and sliced maki rolls. Liquid highlights: a Fresh and Easy cocktail made with Botanist gin and a tropical mojito harnessing Havana Club aged rum.

Visit belairebackyardlv.com

Fontainebleau

Oasis Pool Deck, now open, offers seven pools, four bars, two restaurants, and LIV Beach daylife. A 2,300-square-foot gaming area debuts this spring. The Grand Pool anchors Oasis Pool Deck. Legacy Pool offers the largest cabanas. La Mer is a serenity pool. LIV Beach showcases performers such as Calvin Harris, Tiësto and John Summit.

FB Slims, a poolside bar, specializes in frozen cocktails. La Côte, for poolside fine dining, serves a French-Mediterranean menu and an extensive cohort of rosés.

Visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com

Mandalay Bay

Daylight Beach Club opens March 28, with daybeds, lounges, cabanas, craft cocktails, poolside bites and bottle service. Grand cabanas and bungalows also may be reserved (daylightvip@daylightvegas.com). The Beach Club hosts DJs, live musical performances and the LIT Sundays hip-hop party.

For 2024, Daylight is launching four packages, from $250 to $1,750, that variously offer cocktails or bottle service, snacks, sparklers and more.

Visit daylightvegas.com

Palms

Palms Pool, now open, sprawls across 73,000 square feet, with two main pools, loungers, daybeds, and 39 cabanas, most with their own plunge pools. The casual menu includes breakfast dishes, salads, house chicken tenders, wraps, burgers and sandwiches. Beverage highlights: frozen specialty drinks, large shareable cocktails and a drinks menu for the cabanas.

Through April, locals may reserve free cabanas online, based on availability, for Mondays through Thursdays. Must show valid Nevada identification at the door.

Visit palms.com

The Strat

Swim & Social opens Friday. The main pool is framed by lounges, daybeds and cabanas. Games such as cornhole, giant Jenga and Connect Four invite friendly competition, while a music mix provides the backdrop for socializing in the sun. Swim & Social Café serves lobster rolls with a proper New England bun, as well as frozen and signature cocktails.

Visit thestrat.com

The Venetian

The Venetian Tower Pool Deck features four large pools (including three infinity pools), hundreds of lounge chairs, in-pool ledge loungers, daybeds in the center of the pool, a splash pad for children and a quieter spa pool.

Cabanas come with air-conditioning, a cabana host, private restroom, charging station, a stocked refrigerator, carafes of fruit-infused water, chaise lounges, a fruit plate and two 75-inch HD screens. Some cabanas include private plunge pools. Spritz Restaurant & Bar serves food, signature drinks and mocktails.

The Palazzo Tower Pool Deck offer seven pools, plus cabanas with air conditioning, chaise lounges, a stocked refrigerator, a 32-inch screen, misters, a ceiling fan, internet access and a cabana host. Premium cabanas add a fruit plate and proximity to the pool. Capri Pool Restaurant & Bar features a new beverage menu with a Capri daiquiri.

Visit venetianlasvegas.com

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

The Pool at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, a refresh of the property’s pool, opens Saturday on the second level near the Ruby Tower entrance. The Pool offers cabanas and poolside services from The Spa. The food and drink menu includes fruit platters, salads, a Virgin cheeseburger, cocktails and bottle service. A new adults-only pool is in the works.

Visit virginhotelslv.com

Wynn Las Vegas

Encore Beach Club, the popular daylife draw, opened March 8. The 55,000-square-foot expanse encompasses three tiered pools, 40-foot palm trees, daybeds, cabanas, bungalows, food and drink, and a DJ emplacement with top-of-the-line audio. The artist roster for 2024 includes Marshmello, David Guetta, The Chainsmokers and Diplo.

Visit wynnlasvegas.com

