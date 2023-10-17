Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events

Formula One and Super Bowl are just two of several big events that will draw thousands of people to Southern Nevada between now and mid-February.

Conventioneers file onto the show floor for CES at Venetian Expo in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A conventioneer plays on Interblock Gaming's Smart Pit 5-seaters Blackjack table at G2E Las Vegas at Sands Expo, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Silvano Alves rides Moonlight PartyӠ in the championship round of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas has an unprecedented lineup of major events occurring in the next five months, but the goal of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority remains the same — attract a new audience of first-time visitors and convince the city’s long-time fans to make a return visit.

The challenge that stands in the way of that is high demand and pricing and “Vegas fatigue” — the prospect of people going elsewhere for a different experience.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill said in a recent interview that there’s a variety of activities, from megaevents to major tradeshows to new resort openings on the calendar between now and mid-February. Each could appeal to a different demographic that has never considered a Las Vegas trip.

Rundown of events

Hill credited the coordinated efforts of special committees, volunteers, Clark County officials and resort partners with the preparation of all that is to come. Here’s the rundown:

— Oct 9-12, the Global Gaming Expo, which wrapped up last week and brought 25,000 people to Las Vegas.

— Oct. 17-19, IMEX America, an international gathering of meeting and event professionals, at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

— Oct. 20-22, Professional Bull Riders league team championships, at South Point, Toshiba Plaza and T-Mobile Arena.

— Oct. 31-Nov. 4, The Specialty Equipment Market Association, an automotive aftermarket trade show expected to attract more than 100,000 people to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

— Nov. 1-4, the UFI Global Congress, another global gathering of meeting and event planners, at the Aria.

— Nov. 6, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame games, featuring four college basketball games: USC vs. Ohio State (women); Oregon vs. Georgia (men); Colorado vs. Louisiana State (women) and USC vs. Kansas State (men), at T-Mobile Arena.

— Nov. 16-18, Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, practice round, time trials and race, on Las Vegas Strip.

— Nov. 20, grand opening of Durango, a new resort property by Red Rock Resorts’ Station Casinos in southwest Las Vegas.

— Dec. 1, Pac-12 Conference championship football game at Allegiant Stadium.

— Dec. 7-9, inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, semifinals and finals at T-Mobile Arena.

— Dec. 7-16, Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at UNLV Thomas & Mack Center.

— Dec. 13, grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort.

— Dec. 23, Las Vegas Bowl college football game featuring a team from the Big Ten against a team from the Pac-12, at Allegiant Stadium.

— Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve “America’s Party” celebration on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

— Jan. 5-8, CES Consumer Electronics Show at several convention centers around Las Vegas with more than 100,000 people expected to attend.

— Jan. 23-25, World of Concrete trade show and convention at Las Vegas Convention Center.

— Feb. 5-11, activities related to Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

Filling the gaps

“These events fill many of the gaps we once had on our calendar,” Hill said. “It once was the case that the rodeo was the only thing keeping the city going and everything was dark except for that time.”

The city’s tourism leaders have used the National Finals Rodeo as a template for bringing thousands of visitors to participate in related events, even if they don’t have tickets to the rodeo. Other major events are expected to have a similar format.

Two out-of-town tourism experts observing the parade of big events coming to Las Vegas say local leaders should be wary of some of the things that could happen, including a backlash against the pricing of events and the heavy traffic big events can cause.

“These questions, issues, and challenges are nothing new to the tourism industry,” said Mark Bonn, a tourism expert at Florida State University. “There is a delicate balance between the subjective well-being of local residents and those tax dollars generated by visitor spending. From the standpoint of residents, travel destination success should result in tangible evidence of the industry’s commitment to residents and their communities.

This is why residents as stakeholders, must have structured communication channels directly open to local destination management organizations in the planning phases of developmental efforts to attract visitors.”

Committees associated with Formula One and the Super Bowl have provided monthly updates on those two major events. But they haven’t particularly made locals happy with concerns about traffic, preparations for the Formula One circuit, the removal of trees in front of Bellagio to provide better sightlines for race fans and the headache of how employees will get to work when the race occurs.

Crowds, traffic and crime

“Some local residents will not like the traffic, crowding and crime that the Super Bowl and F1 creates,” said Christine Vogt, former director of the Center for Sustainable Tourism at Arizona State University. “For those who work or own tourism businesses, they know the drill. When guests are coming or here in Las Vegas, the cash is flowing. A resident who has tickets for these events is probably feeling lucky and will endure the disbenefits of large-crowd tourism. The remainder of residents should avoid the airport, Strip, and other places tourists congregate on these weekends. A good time for them to take a vacation.”

Bonn said big events can sometimes spawn unanticipated problems.

“Visitors generate tax revenue and create jobs through spending,” he said.

However, destinations experiencing overcapacity and crowding issues due to higher visitor numbers must also recognize that often, success could have serious consequences. Local issues needing to be closely monitored include the environmental impact of use, transportation, energy, trash and litter, air quality, water availability and quality, safety and crime and a litany of other issues.”

Vogt said the improvements to the infrastructure can be beneficial to locals — but also generate more special events in future years.

“Improvements in infrastructure in the city take good communications and news in the media to educate the public about changes, disruptions, taxpayer funded investments, and inconveniences,” she said. “Las Vegas is a tourist town. These upcoming megaevents will not be the end. The new infrastructure will attract more events and more tourists, and more infrastructure and maintenance.”

Hill predicts Formula One racing will get better after the city experiences its first race because locals will know what to expect in the future and can prepare better in the years to come.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.