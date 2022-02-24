Dallas weather causing flight cancellations at Harry Reid airport

About a dozen flights were canceled Thursday from Harry Reid International airport in light of weather conditions in Dallas, Texas.

About a dozen flights were canceled Thursday from Harry Reid International Airport in light of weather conditions in Dallas, Texas.

Eight flights, or 50 percent of travel to Dallas-Fort Worth International, were canceled as of 9 a.m. Another 57 percent, or four flights, to Dallas Love Field Airport were canceled.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through Thursday in the Dallas and Forth Worth area. Ice and sleet were expected and the weather service warned road conditions would “steadily deteriorate” until the temperature rose above freezing Thursday afternoon.

Fourteen flights scheduled to land at Harry Reid from the two Dallas airports were canceled Thursday morning, according to online flight tracking.

Harry Reid spokesman Joe Rajchel encouraged travelers to check the online flight trackers before arriving at the airport.

“Aviation is a network and so anytime there’s bad weather, it has the potential to impact the entire system,” Rajchel said. “When you have bad weather in somewhere like Dallas, it has the potential to impact flights throughout the country.”

At Dallas Fort Worth International, 1,090 flights were canceled Thursday morning and another 202 were canceled out of Dallas Love Field.

