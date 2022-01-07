Dozens of Southwest flights canceled at Las Vegas airport

Dozens of Southwest Airlines flights were canceled at the Las Vegas airport Friday, with hundreds more canceled nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stormy weather.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said 18 arriving Southwest flights were canceled at 5 a.m. Friday. There were 16 departures scratched as well. Nationwide, the Dallas-based airline canceled more than 500 flights Friday morning, The Dallas Morning News reported.

”Track the status of your flight with your airline before coming to the airport,” Crews said. “You would rather deal with customer service by phone, over the internet or from your hotel room versus standing in line at the airport. Your airline will have the most up to date information.”

Overall, at least 34 flights at Reid for both domestic and international travel were canceled or delayed on Friday, according to the online tracker FlightView. That figure applied to all airlines and not just Southwest.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press said the surge in the omicron variant and COVID-19 led to more than 2,100 U.S. flights canceled by early evening Thursday on the East Coast.

The FlightAware tracking service said that equaled about 8 percent of the day’s scheduled flights, and it was the 12th straight day of 1,000-plus cancellations, which airlines blamed on the virus surge and winter weather.

Southwest was one of the hardest hit airlines on Thursday, canceling about 650 flights, or 21 percent of its schedule by early evening. A spokesman said the airline was dealing with extreme cold at several airports and a high number of call-outs by employees who were either sick with COVID-19 or were isolating after close contact with someone with the virus.

Flight cancellations in the U.S. began rising on Christmas Eve and peaked Monday at more than 3,200 — about one in every eight flights.

