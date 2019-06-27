96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Tourism

Expert: US hotel industry doing ‘quite well’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2019 - 5:47 pm
 

AUSTIN, Texas — Despite the improved economy, Las Vegas’ hotel construction market has seen mixed results in recent years.

Casino owner Derek Stevens is developing Circa, the first newly built downtown resort in decades. On the Strip, Resorts World Las Vegas is years behind schedule but slated to open next year, and the blue-tinted tower Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, is scheduled to open in 2022, after its owners previously penciled a late-2020 debut.

Meanwhile, the Lucky Dragon fully shut down last fall — less than two years after the off-Strip property opened.

John Keeling, who boasts more than 40 years in the hotel business, is executive vice president of Valencia Hotel Group, a Houston-based developer and operator. He spoke about the industry Wednesday to the National Association of Real Estate Editors conference in Austin, Texas. A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter moderated.

His comments have been edited for length and clarity.

How much of a threat does Airbnb pose to hotels, and does that depend on the city and type of hotel?

If you’re in a city that has a lack of availability and high rates, then it will have a larger impact — cities like New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago. The impact is typically during compression times, when there’s a major citywide convention, a Super Bowl, a Final Four, or here in Austin it might be South by Southwest. Typically during those times, hotels were able to charge extremely high rates. That ability is impacted by Airbnb. It’s not like an Airbnb participant puts his unit online every day. What tends to happen is they put it online during compression times because they know they can get high rates. One thing that’s happening is that increasingly hotels are using Airbnb as a source of business — Airbnb now allows you to book in certain independent-type hotels. They’re a curse and a blessing at the same time.

I know this is a broad question, but how is the hotel market doing around the country?

The hotel industry is actually doing quite well. If you look at the performance of the current upturn since the Great Recession, out of 110 months, 109 have seen increases in RevPAR, a measurement of revenue per available room. That one month was actually an aberration, and it was caused by one market, Houston, because of Hurricane Harvey. In the month following Hurricane Harvey, every hotel in south and southeast Texas was full of people whose homes had been flooded. A year later, that same month saw a huge drop in occupancy.

There’s been a lot of talk about a possible recession in the next few years. Is this something hotel operators are talking about and bracing for?

They are talking about it; it is a concern. Those increases in RevPAR are becoming less and less. We are setting records in terms of occupied rooms. People say we can’t go like this forever because typically every 10 years there’s a downturn. But if you look at the causes of downturns, in 2001 it was the Sept. 11 attacks. 2007 was one of the best years in the hotel industry, and then 2009 was probably the worst year on record — there were hardly any transactions because everybody was scared to death and didn’t know where the industry was going. Recoveries do not die of old age. There’s always something that causes that downturn.

Which cities are getting a lot of hotel construction right now?

New York hits the list every year, Miami is there, Atlanta has gotten on the list of cities with large increases in supply, and two small markets — Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina — are seeing about a 6% increase in supply. Nashville and Austin see regular increases in supply, but it’s matched by increases in demand. Nashville has got to reach its peak at some point, and I have been predicting Austin’s downturn every year for the last 30 years, and someday, I will be right.

In Vegas during the mid-2000s bubble, one of the big trends was to build or propose condo-hotels. Why did that go away, and are you seeing developers do that again around the country?

The condominium hotels — where basically every unit in the hotel is a condominium that you sell to investors — were a gift to lawyers. The common statement for the stages of a project was you find a site, you get your financing, you build your hotel, you sell it out, and you sit back and wait for the lawsuits. It’s become a very risky business, and so you generally are not seeing those. If they can’t get you on overpromising returns, very often they’ll look for real or imagined flaws in the construction.

Maybe talk a little more about the Great Recession. What were some other impacts the industry saw when the economy cratered?

There were some properties in real financial distress. You had businesses that weren’t traveling because they were cutting back; you had leisure that wasn’t traveling because they were concerned about their jobs and loss of wealth. I personally lost a lot of my net worth in 2009 from about four different ways to lose wealth. It was the perfect storm for me; it’s why I’m working at my age. It was a disaster for the country, it was a disaster for the industry, but the good news was it started to come back and it’s continuing to recover, even today.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
Henderson app developer part of Startup in Residence
Henderson based developers of the app On Point Barricade are taking part in Startup in Residence, a North America program dedicated to pairing tech companies with governments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST