Fly to Las Vegas’ NASCAR race in a helicopter with this special deal

Race fans who want to beat the Interstate 15 traffic to attend Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race can fly in on a 15-minute helicopter flight.

Maverick Helicopters is the exclusive helicopter operator for events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Maverick Helicopters)

Maverick Helicopters, the exclusive helicopter operator for events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will again offer air transportation to and from the event. Fares start at $350 one way and $549 round trip and can be reserved on Maverick’s website.

Maverick has offered flights to and from the track for the busiest events, including the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Drivers, team owners, sponsors and celebrities use the service that also is offered to race fans.

Maverick flies more than 250,000 people a year from six locations in Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii and California, mostly on air-tour flights to nearby national parks and along the Strip.

