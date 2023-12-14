Getting married in Vegas on NYE? You can get your license at the airport

Clark County wedding officials will bring the licensing bureau to airline travelers coming in for a special wedding date on New Year’s Eve.

The Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas designated several wedding chapels and the Clark County Marriage License Bureau as “Wedding Row.” (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pop-up Marriage License Bureau will open at Harry Reid International Airport from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31 to capture travelers looking to get married on New Year’s Eve for its double whammy of a holiday and the date’s rare numerical sequence of 1-2-3-1-2-3.

Opening the satellite spot allows couples to skip a visit to the downtown office to obtain their marriage documents. This is the fifth time the clerk’s office has opened a temporary bureau at the airport, the county said.

“We always strive to make the process as easy as possible for couples, and bringing the pop-up marriage license bureau to the airport streamlines the process for couples allowing them more time to experience Las Vegas’ wonderful New Year’s Eve excitement,” Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said in a Thursday press release. “New Year’s Eve is already one of Las Vegas’ most popular wedding dates, and adding the magic date of 1-2-3-1-2-3 gives couples even more to celebrate on this historic night.”

The bureau will be in the Terminal 1 baggage claim, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until New Year’s Eve, according to the county. Couples may still get their marriage license or vow renewal certificate at the bureau’s main office at 201 E. Clark St. in downtown Las Vegas, open from 8 a.m. to midnight every day, including holidays.

Las Vegas often gets a surge of traveling newlyweds on dates with unique numerical patterns. The most popular was July 7, 2007 with 4,492 couples. Second-most popular was Nov. 11, 2011, when 3,125 couples married. Last year’s February 2, 2022 – also dubbed “Twosday” – saw 2,331 weddings, the sixth-most on one date in Vegas wedding history, according to the bureau.

