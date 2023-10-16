Here’s how Southwest is changing its loyalty program

The airline announced several changes to its loyalty program, including a change in how customers can purchase airfare.

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off while a Frontier Airlines plane rolls on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Southwest Airlines is modifying its Rapid Rewards loyalty program, including a change that would enable customers to purchase airfare with cash and earned points, the company announced Monday.

Previously, Southwest customers could buy tickets with cash or points, but not a combination of both.

The change is part of five “enhancements” to the program that include tier changes designed to favor customers.

“We’re making our award-winning Rapid Rewards program even stronger, by adding new enhancements to our loyalty program, making it even easier for members to earn and enjoy their benefits,” said Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines, in a statement. “By lowering the tier requirements and making credit card spend count double toward tier requirements, we’re able to deepen engagement with our brand and co-branded credit cards, while maintaining the core program values that our customers know and love—including unlimited reward seats, no blackout dates, and points that don’t expire.”

Dallas-based Southwest is the busiest commercial air carrier operating at Harry Reid International Airport. The airline doesn’t disclose how many Rapid Rewards members reside in Southern Nevada.

The planned enhancements:

-Beginning Jan. 1, members need to fly 20 one-way qualifying flights to earn the 35,000 points needed to reach A-List status. Previously, it was 25 flights.

-Beginning Jan. 1, members will need 40 one-way qualifying flights to earn the 70,000 points needed to earn A-List Preferred status. Previously, it was 50 flights.

– Starting Jan. 1, Rapid Rewards credit card holders will receive 1,500 tier qualifying points for every $5,000 spent (previously $10,000) on purchases using their Rapid Rewards Premier, Premier Business, Priority, or Performance Business credit cards from Chase Bank.

-Beginning Nov. 6, A-List Preferred members can receive up to two complimentary premium drinks per flight, added directly to their mobile boarding passes.

– Starting in the spring of 2024, Rapid Rewards members will have the option to pay for their flight with a combination of cash and points, starting with as few as 1,000 points.

A-List customers get preferred boarding on flights and have access to a dedicated telephone line for questions. They also earn rewards at a faster rate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.