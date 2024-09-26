71°F
Here’s when Southwest Airline’s assigned seating plan will begin

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2024 - 7:43 am
 

Southwest Airlines will initiate its assigned seating program in 2026 and will begin selling tickets with assigned seats in the second half of next year.

The Dallas-based airline is scheduled to provide more details in an investor meeting Thursday.

In changes designed to increase profitability, Southwest said it would continue to offer its popular “bags fly free” program and won’t alter its Rapid Rewards loyalty program.

It also plans to launch a new “Getaways by Southwest” vacation bundling program next year and a modified boarding procedure with details coming later Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

