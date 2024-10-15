Here’s where the next Sphere is going to be built

Within a few years, the Las Vegas Sphere won’t be the only Sphere in the world.

New York-based Sphere Entertainment Co. announced Tuesday that an agreement has been reached by the company with the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, known as DCT Abu Dhabi, that a second Sphere will be built in the United Arab Emirates.

The company gave no indication when ground would be broken and when the new Sphere would open.

The company and DCT Abu Dhabi gave no cost estimate for the venue, which is expected to be comparable in size to the Las Vegas Sphere, which cost $2.3 billion after initial estimates of $1.2 billion ballooned over time.

The Abu Dhabi Sphere will be built as a partnership under a licensing agreement with Sphere Entertainment, but financial terms were not explained by the company.

Following the venue’s opening, Sphere Entertainment plans to maintain ongoing arrangements with DCT Abu Dhabi that are expected to include annual fees for creative and artistic content licensed by Sphere Entertainment, such as Sphere Experiences and the use of Sphere’s brand, patents, proprietary technology, and intellectual property and operational services related to venue operations and technology, as well as commercial and strategic advisory support.

