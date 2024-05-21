Irish air carrier to begin flights to Las Vegas

Seasonal round-trip service will bring the Irish air carrier based in Dublin to Harry Reid International Airport.

Travelers walk into Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Elvis Presley impersonator Ciarán Houlihan with Aer Lingus cabin crew members Wendy Seong and Dave Kennedy at the announcement Tuesday, May 21, 2024, of new Aer Lingus direct flights from Dublin to Las Vegas. (Naoise Culhane/Aer Lingus)

Aer Lingus, the flag-carrier airline of Ireland known for the shamrock in its livery, will begin three-times-weekly seasonal nonstop flights between Dublin and Las Vegas in October.

The airline announced the new route Tuesday.

When service begins Oct. 25, the airline will fly round trips Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through April 29.

Aer Lingus plans to use a twin-engine, 317-passenger Airbus A330-300 jet on the route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

