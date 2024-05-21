Irish air carrier to begin flights to Las Vegas
Seasonal round-trip service will bring the Irish air carrier based in Dublin to Harry Reid International Airport.
Aer Lingus, the flag-carrier airline of Ireland known for the shamrock in its livery, will begin three-times-weekly seasonal nonstop flights between Dublin and Las Vegas in October.
The airline announced the new route Tuesday.
When service begins Oct. 25, the airline will fly round trips Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through April 29.
Aer Lingus plans to use a twin-engine, 317-passenger Airbus A330-300 jet on the route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
