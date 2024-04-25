Las Vegas airport reaches monthly passenger milestone for third time ever

The number of passengers using Harry Reid International Airport in March was the third highest in the airport’s history, with international travel fueling that growth.

Near-record passenger counts were reported Thursday by the Clark County Department of Aviation as more than 5 million passengers passed through the gates of Harry Reid International Airport in March for only the third time ever.

In March, 5.043 million passengers arrived or departed from Reid International. The record of 5.47 million was set in October, and there were 5.18 million in October 2022.

A high volume of international traffic contributed to the busy month with 314,577 arrivals and departures — a 22.8 percent increase from March 2023. That’s the second highest post-pandemic total, trailing the 315,147 recorded in October.

Domestically, passenger counts were up 1.3 percent to 4.652 million, with market leader Southwest Airlines recording its second-highest passenger total at the Las Vegas airport. The Dallas-based airline reported 1.948 million passengers, a 14.2 percent increase from a year earlier and just below the 1.966 in October.

Southwest is offering the highest number of flights to and from Las Vegas in its history — 241 a day — and is using larger-capacity planes on many of its routes.

Internationally, Canadian discounter Westjet carried the most passengers to Reid, with 74,839 for the month, followed by Air Canada with 60,246. The top overseas carrier was British Airways, with 20,025 passengers.

Reid passenger numbers were up from a year earlier, despite a 17.3 percent decline in passengers using the westside and helicopter terminal, which reported 76,660 passengers.

For the first quarter of 2024, Reid passenger counts are up 1.7 percent from a year earlier, with 13.7 million. If that level can be maintained, Reid would surpass 2023’s record of 57.6 million passengers.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to announce visitation totals for March later Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

