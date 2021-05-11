73°F
Las Vegas Monorail to resume operations this month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2021 - 8:27 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Las Vegas Monorail, closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, will resume operations on May 27 at 7 a.m., the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced Tuesday.

The company operating the monorail will begin to sell ride tickets Tuesday for the 3.9-mile elevated electric transit system purchased out of bankruptcy by the LVCVA in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

