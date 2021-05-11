Las Vegas Monorail to resume operations this month

The Las Vegas Monorail, purchased out of bankruptcy by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and closed since March 2020, will begin selling tickets Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Monorail, closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, will resume operations on May 27 at 7 a.m., the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced Tuesday.

The company operating the monorail will begin to sell ride tickets Tuesday for the 3.9-mile elevated electric transit system purchased out of bankruptcy by the LVCVA in November.

