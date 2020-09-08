Las Vegas Strip violence causes security, room rate increase

Fights along Las Vegas’ tourist corridor over the weekend have caused some casino operators to increase both security measures and room rates.

Visitors pass by The Forum Shops at Caesars on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Both pedestrian and motorist traffic picked up on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The LINQ is crowded with visitors during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Visitors wait to cross the street outside Caesars Palace on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Capt. Patricia Spencer, head of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s downtown area command, addressed the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss the “numerous violent events” along the tourist corridor over Labor Day weekend.

On Friday alone, downtown area command arrested 28 people and issued 27 citations.

“People coming here to have fun and take part in the festivities … we welcome you,” Spencer said. “For those of you coming here to prey on the tourists or residents of this community, it will not be tolerated.”

She added that detectives are investigating such crimes that took place on the Strip and elsewhere in the valley and are looking to talk to victims.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. spokesman Michael Weaver said the company is increasing its room rates and investment in its security workforce and procedures after a fight broke out at Encore, one of its Strip properties, over the holiday weekend. The company has no record of injuries from the incident.

Weaver said the changes are being made to ensure that Wynn’s two Las Vegas properties, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, “maintain the guest experience standards for which (they) are known.”

Changes include more security throughout the resort and more uniformed Metropolitan police officers. The properties will also scan all hotel room keys at elevator entrances so that only registered guests are admitted to the hotel towers.

“An otherwise calm holiday weekend was marred by a disruption created by non-hotel guests in the Encore casino,” Weaver said. “Security officers and others currently prevent groups of unrelated guests from gathering to ensure appropriate physical distancing; with their increased presence, Wynn security will allow no exceptions.”

According to Hotels.com, room rates at Wynn Resorts started at $197 for stays Saturday, Aug. 22. Rates jumped to $349 on Aug. 29, then to $499 the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. Room rates this Saturday start at $319, according to the company’s website.

