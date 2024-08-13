LVCVA’s $600M Convention Center renovation marks milestone

At a topping-off ceremony Tuesday, construction crews hoisted the last large iron beam into place at the highest point of the project — the design ribbon “snow cone.”

Construction workers take part in a topping off ceremony for the Las Vegas Convention Center’s north and central hall renovation Tuesday, August 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction workers take part in a topping off ceremony for the Las Vegas Convention Center’s north and central hall renovation Tuesday, August 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction workers and guests take part in a topping off ceremony for the Las Vegas Convention Center’s north and central hall renovation Tuesday, August 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The effort to upgrade the city’s public convention center that began 20 years ago reached a construction milestone Tuesday when crews hoisted a white iron beam signed by workers and dignitaries to the highest point of the site.

The $600 million Phase 3 renovation project for the Las Vegas Convention Center won’t be completed until next year, but the shape of the facade, similar to the design of the Convention Center’s West Hall project is evident with a a decorative ribbon and a rounded “snow cone” that arcs over the new lobby.

“It’s really significant for Las Vegas and for our customers,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. “This city, this organization, has been working for 20 years to make this happen. Being here today is a testament to the importance of the meeting and convention industry to Las Vegas, the diligence of the board and this community over the years to make it happen. We’re excited. It’s a milestone for our city.”

The LVCVA board first began discussing expanding and renovating the Convention Center in the early 2000s. As the board was preparing for construction, the Great Recession took hold and the project was postponed.

As the community recovered from the recession, efforts to restart the projects resumed in time to be delayed again by the coronavirus pandemic.

In January 2021, the nearly $1 billion West Hall was completed and became a template for the redesign of what LVCVA officials refer to as “the legacy campus.”

Hill said the West Hall has become one of the most successful convention assets in the city and while the pandemic paused the renovation, it’s closing in on being half completed.

In January, construction was completed on the South Hall’s east entrance, a new board meeting room and the LVCVA’s executive offices. By the fall, the renovated North Hall will be complete in time for the arrival of MINExpo, a major conference that brings massive mining equipment and machines to the exhibition floor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.