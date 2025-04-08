Boring Co. opens new Strip Vegas Loop station

Boring Company’s Vegas Loop opened its Encore station Monday, marking the second Strip location on the people mover system.

A Las Vegas bike share program wants to expand. This project could help

The Encore Station of the Boring Company's Vegas Loop opened on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Boring Co. via X)

The Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop opened its Encore station on Monday, marking the second Las Vegas Strip location on the expanding people mover system.

The Encore station is the third Vegas Loop station to open outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where the underground transportation system launched in 2021. Resorts World was the first offshoot to open in 2022, with the Westgate station opening earlier this year.

The convention center has four stations, with three original stops in different expo halls and the Riviera Station in the parking lot near the west hall, which opened last year.

Work is also well underway on the University Center Loop, which stretches from a station on Paradise Road near UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center to the convention center’s Silver Lot. That offshoot features stations at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and a parcel just north of the hotel-casino.

When complete, Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop will feature 68 miles of tunnels serving 104 stations in a point-to-point system. Boring Co. estimates the system will ultimately have the ability to serve 90,000 passengers per hour, transporting passengers via Tesla model vehicles. A projected date for full build-out has not been announced.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.