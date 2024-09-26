Massive expansion proposed for Reid International Airport

The expansion would include the addition of 26 gates at Terminal 1 and more.

‘It’s pretty exciting’: How Area15 plans to attract more visitors to Vegas

Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area at Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

With the completion of Clark County’s planned supplemental airport south of Las Vegas more than a decade away, airport officials are considering a massive modernization at Harry Reid International Airport that will expand Terminal 1 from 39 to 65 gates.

Under plans that will be reviewed Tuesday by the Clark County Commission, workers would redesign the A and B gates and build a new wing of gates to where Terminal 2 once stood.

Officials also hope to redesign pedestrian flow at Terminal 3 to more efficiently move passengers to their flights. Once completed, Terminal 3 would be renamed Terminal 2.

Documents posted on Clark County’s website don’t have a cost estimate for the project.

The land formerly housing Terminal 2 — used between 1963 and 2012 for international and charter flights — is now vacant after the outdated building was demolished.

When the $2.4 billion Terminal 3 opened in 2012, it was considered the largest public works project in the state. The terminal number was never changed.

But since its opening, passenger volume has steadily grown, hitting a record 57.6 million passengers in 2023 with even higher numbers anticipated in 2024. The rapid growth and an ever-growing number of airlines adding capacity has resulted in the need to expedite plans for the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport in the Ivanpah Valley. But that new airport isn’t expected to be completed until 2037.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, airport officials are expected to detail plans for the Reid expansion as well as provide an update on the supplemental airport.

The modifications at Reid will include a revised ground transportation plan that will better link the two terminals and provide new access for ride-hailing companies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.