Revenue from Las Vegas room taxes surge in January

Revenue from room-tax collections have reversed a three-month downward trend producing the second-highest monthly level since collections began in March 2017.

The Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority on Monday reported collections of hotel tax revenue in January from Clark County, Las Vegas and Boulder City of $4.7 million, 4 percent ahead of projections. Revenue from Henderson and North Las Vegas have yet to be added to the total.

County officials collected under the budgeted amount in the last three months of 2017 and four times in the previous five months.

January’s total was second only to March 2017 as the highest month for collections and was attributed to strong visitation for New Year’s Eve, CES and other major conventions in Las Vegas in January. Officials have predicted February also would be strong because of the shift in dates of Chinese New Year to February.

