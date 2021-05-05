See the latest progress as The MSG Sphere takes shape

Around 600 construction workers are on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian construction site and the roof truss frame remains on track for a summer completion.

The roof truss construction process on the Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has reached the midway point by installing 32 steel trusses and work has begun on the southern hemisphere of the frame.

An aerial photo of the MSG Sphere at the Venetian as the structure begins to take shape with the installation of massive roof trusses weighing more than 100 tons each on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

An aerial photo of the MSG Sphere at the Venetian as the structure begins to take shape with the installation of massive roof trusses weighing more than 100 tons each on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

MSG Sphere at the Venetian as the structure begins to take shape with the installation of massive roof trusses weighing more than 100 tons each is shown in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Crews are making progress on the Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian, having reached the halfway point on adding massive trusses to its frame.

The roof truss construction process reached the midway point after 32 steel trusses were installed, and work is already underway on the southern hemisphere of the frame.

“One interesting note is that to install the remaining trusses, the world’s fourth largest crawler crane was moved to the southern end of the venue — a process that took two days to complete — so all of the staging and building the trusses on the ground is now taking place on that side,” a spokesman for Madison Square Garden Entertainment said in an email. “We still anticipate the roof frame to be completed this summer.”

The spokesman said crews are continuing to make progress on installing the metal facade panels to the venue exterior.

About 600 workers are on the site each day.

