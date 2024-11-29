Skydiving simulator could come to Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas

Meet the social media influencers who are shaping the world’s view of Las Vegas

A model of the Aerodium at Crash N Burn at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. in Las Vegas. Entertainment complex owners expect the skydiving simulator to open on the rooftop by summer 2025. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A retail and entertainment complex near the Fremont Street Experience wants to turn its rooftop into a thrill destination, starting with the planned opening of a skydiving attraction next year.

Aerodium, a skydiving simulator to be built on the rooftop of the Neonopolis retail complex, is targeted to open mid-2025, Neonopolis complex owner Rohit Joshi said. City officials said the ride’s building permits were recently approved.

Joshi said he’s had the idea to combine a skydiving experience and other arcade, bowling and gaming attractions at Crash N Burn, a restaurant and party-game spot on the property’s third floor, for years. He said experiential retail are some of the most successful ventures around the Fremont Street Experience.

“I wanted to create phenomenal success stories that’re attractions only,” he said. “It’s all about content. If you bring a nighttime district, people will see it.”

Joshi said Crash N Burn’s Aerodium skydiving simulator – made up of an air propulsion system and a net barrier surrounding it – could be the first of a larger thrill ride attraction set on the property’s rooftop. Joshi said he’s seeking investors in plans for other rides like a pendulum swing or a 90-degree roller coaster system.

Neonopolis is 90 percent leased, Joshi said, and the remaining spaces he wants to keep open for concepts that could complement the entertainment attractions when they open. He even attended the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions trade show in Orlando this month for his idea.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.