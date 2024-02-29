Small Canadian air carrier to begin Las Vegas service

Toronto-based Porter Airlines began flying to the U.S. West Coast in January and soon starts daily round-trip nonstop flights to Harry Reid International.

Canada-based Porter Airlines is beginning service to Las Vegas. (Porter Airlines)

A small Canadian airline will begin daily nonstop round trips between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Porter Airlines’ inaugural flight from Toronto is scheduled to land around 3 p.m., and return about an hour later.

The airline, founded in 2006, flies from Canada to five airports in Florida, three cities on the East Coast and Chicago and in January began flying to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Las Vegas will be the newest destination for the airline. It also has 21 Canadian destinations, mostly in eastern Canada, on its route map.

The airline also has partnerships with Air Transat, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, Azores Airlines, El Al Israel Airlines, Icelandair and Qatar Airways.

More passengers arrive from Canada than any other international destination, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Clark County Department of Aviation.

“It takes something exceptional to stand out in Vegas, and we intend to do just that by bringing our elevated economy experience to this popular destination,” Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Porter, said in a release when the airline first announced the service in October. “From the runway to the Strip, passengers start their special getaway the moment they board our aircraft.”

The new route will be operated on twin-engine Embraer E195-E2 jets, featuring a 132-seat, all-economy, two-by-two configuration. The company markets itself as having no middle seats on its aircraft.

A celebration is planned at Terminal 3 of Reid International when the first Porter flight arrives with presentations by airline and Reid executives and the LVCVA.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.