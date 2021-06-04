105°F
Tourism

Strip resort caters to canines with new dog-friendly program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2021 - 12:56 pm
 
Encore's new dog-friendly resort program includes a doggy dining menu with several meat, fish a ...
Encore's new dog-friendly resort program includes a doggy dining menu with several meat, fish and vegetable dishes. (Gary James)
Encore has gone to the dogs.

Guests staying at the Strip resort can now bring up to two canine friends to enjoy exclusive amenities as part of Encore’s new dog-friendly program.

At check-in, canine companions are pampered with a doggy bag featuring a Wynn-logoed bandana, a toy and an all-natural dog treat. And, to assist busy owners, Encore’s Concierge team will help arrange a schedule of dog walking or sitting services for their furry friends.

The program also includes Bone Appetite, the new room service doggy dining menu, offering a selection of snacks, dessert and several meat, fish, and vegetable dishes. Highlights include Best In Show, with lamb, steamed potatoes, and squash; Healthy Bites, with seared salmon, green beans, and brown rice; and the Puppy Patty, with Black Angus beef, broccoli, and farro.

Doggy clothing and accessories are available for purchase exclusively at the resort. The Wynn-branded line features leashes, collars, blankets, bowls, hoodies, a pet tee pee and champagne bottle chew toy. A puppy-sized Wynn Resorts signature robe, an exact replica of its human-sized counterpart, is also offered.

For more information on the resort’s new program, visit wynnlasvegas.com.

