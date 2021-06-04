Strip resort caters to canines with new dog-friendly program

Guests staying at Encore can now bring up to two canine friends to enjoy exclusive amenities as part of the Strip resort’s new dog-friendly program.

Encore's new dog-friendly resort program includes a doggy dining menu with several meat, fish and vegetable dishes. (Gary James)

At check-in, canine companions are pampered with a doggy bag featuring a Wynn-logoed bandana, a toy and an all-natural dog treat. And, to assist busy owners, Encore’s Concierge team will help arrange a schedule of dog walking or sitting services for their furry friends.

The program also includes Bone Appetite, the new room service doggy dining menu, offering a selection of snacks, dessert and several meat, fish, and vegetable dishes. Highlights include Best In Show, with lamb, steamed potatoes, and squash; Healthy Bites, with seared salmon, green beans, and brown rice; and the Puppy Patty, with Black Angus beef, broccoli, and farro.

Doggy clothing and accessories are available for purchase exclusively at the resort. The Wynn-branded line features leashes, collars, blankets, bowls, hoodies, a pet tee pee and champagne bottle chew toy. A puppy-sized Wynn Resorts signature robe, an exact replica of its human-sized counterpart, is also offered.

For more information on the resort’s new program, visit wynnlasvegas.com.