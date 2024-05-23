84°F
Tourism

Tigers not included: Siegfried & Roy’s former limos up for auction

A 1967 Vanden Plas Princess 4-litre Limousine “Siegfried & Roy Show Car” is up for auction. (Hagerty Marketplace)
A 1965 Vanden Plas Princess 4-litre Limousine owned by Siegfried and Roy is up for auction. (Hagerty Marketplace)
A 1967 Vanden Plas Princess 4-litre Limousine “Siegfried & Roy Show Car” is up for auction. (Hagerty Marketplace)
A 1965 Vanden Plas Princess 4-litre Limousine owned by Siegfried and Roy is up for auction. (Hagerty Marketplace)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 11:46 am
 

Want to own an unusual piece of vintage Las Vegas?

Hagerty Marketplace says it is auctioning two vintage limousines formerly owned by Las Vegas icons Siegfried & Roy.

The auction house says it has two Vanden Plas Princess Limousines formerly owned by the magicians on the block now through June 3. The listings show images of the performers in the vehicles.

The vehicles are a 1967 Vanden Plas Princess 4-litre limousine “Siegfried & Roy Show Car,” with a current bid of $900, and a 1965 Vanden Plas Princess 4-litre limousine owned by Siegfried and Roy, with a current bid of $3,500, as of late Thursday morning.

According to the listings, Siegfried & Roy were often transported on stage in automobiles from Rolls-Royce and Vanden Plas. The 1965 limo up for auction was a non-show vehicle and used by the duo in their “Halo days.” The vehicle was restored in Germany in the 1980s, according to the auction listing.

The 1967 limo was outfitted for the stage, according to the listing. The seller says Siegfried claimed this vehicle was previously owed by Hollywood star Greta Garbo.

