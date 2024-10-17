63°F
Tips for free or cheap parking in downtown Las Vegas

The Neonopolis underground parking garage is seen at 450 Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas T ...
The Neonopolis underground parking garage is seen at 450 Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
Marta Buchanan of Tucson, Ariz., pays for parking at a payment machine on 7th Street in downtow ...
Marta Buchanan of Tucson, Ariz., pays for parking at a payment machine on 7th Street in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Las Vegas visitors driving around town may notice that free, or cheap, parking seems much more available on the Strip than near the downtown casinos.

Strip casinos historically used free parking as an additional amenity or marketing tool to get travelers to stop by their property — though the list of properties with completely free parking is dwindling.

Downtown Las Vegas, with its close city blocks, is another story. Limited, metered street parking and ticketed garages are the norm.

But budget drivers may be looking for a free spot — or at least a good deal. Keep these in mind while cruising for a place to park near Fremont Street.

Street parking

Most street parking is a pay-by-plate process run by the city of Las Vegas. But if you’re willing to walk, free street parking is available on and around Fremont Street beginning at 9th Street, near Atomic Liquors and heading east toward Ferguson’s Market. Perpendicular blocks north and south of Fremont Street may have more availability.

Validated parking

For those who don’t want to hunt for a good spot, consider planning a meal at the beginning or end of your Fremont Street visit. Several hotel-casinos offer validated parking for visitors with some dining receipts or a player’s club membership of a certain status. Those include Four Queens, Binion’s, Main Street Station, The California and the Plaza (which also validates parking for bingo sessions).

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

