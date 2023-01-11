56°F
Tourism

Universal Studios owner bringing year-round horror venue to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2023 - 2:42 pm
 
A rendering of Universal Parks & Resorts' year-round horror attraction in Las Vegas. (Universal ...
A rendering of Universal Parks & Resorts' year-round horror attraction in Las Vegas. (Universal Parks & Resorts)
A rendering of Universal Parks & Resorts' year-round horror attraction in Las Vegas. (Universal ...
A rendering of Universal Parks & Resorts' year-round horror attraction in Las Vegas. (Universal Parks & Resorts)

The company behind Universal Studios is bringing a year-round horror attraction to Las Vegas.

Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans Wednesday for an immersive, “horror-centric” venue that will “bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.”

It will span 110,000 square feet and anchor a 20-acre expansion of entertainment complex Area 15, according to a news release.

The release alluded to “food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night” and said the venue will feature a “continuously updated experience,” seasonal events and “one-of-a-kind merchandise.”

It did not offer specifics but noted that as plans take shape, Universal “looks forward to sharing more details about the concept along with the opening date.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

