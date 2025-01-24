35°F
Where Las Vegas airport ranks among airports for flight delays

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off as a Spirit Airlines jet taxis at Harry Reid International A ...
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off as a Spirit Airlines jet taxis at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas had average flight delays of 15 minutes and 14 seconds in 2023, the 12th worst among major U.S., airports Bureau of Transportation statistics say.

The statistics were tabulated by soduku.com.au for a report that was issued Wednesday.

The company assessed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics regarding delays between January and December 2023. This data was then compiled to rank each airport based on how long the average delay was.

The worst delays were experienced at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, which had average delays of 22 minutes, 44 seconds. It was followed by Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico (21:01), and three other Florida airports in Orlando (19:41), Miami (18:55) and West Palm Beach (17:35).

Representatives of Reid International have said in the past that many of its flight delays at the airport are the result of late arrivals from other cities where weather is poor.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics said the five airports with the best ontime departure statistics in 2023 were at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Hawaii (average delay of 5 minutes, 36 seconds); Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina (5:47); Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska (6:11); Portland International Airport in Oregon (6:16); and Lihue Airport on the island of Kauai in Hawaii (also 6:16).

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

