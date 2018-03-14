Toys R Us to close or sell all US stores

Toys R Us’s management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.

NEW YORK — Toys R Us’s management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.

That’s according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call Wednesday.

The Las Vegas area is home to fewer than 10 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.

Jim Silver, a toy industry expert, says Toys R Us’s CEO told employees the plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and after that, it could do a deal with its Canadian operation to run some of its U.S. stores.

The company declined to comment.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, saddled with debt that hurt its attempts to compete.

It pledged then to stay open, but had weak sales during the critical holiday season. In January it announced plans to close about 180 stores.

The stores at 2150 N. Rainbow Blvd. and at 7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway were among those included in a January announcement of closures.