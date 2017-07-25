Uber plans changes to how drivers can get help, return items

Uber is expected on Tuesday to roll out additional changes affecting how drivers can seek help, return lost items to passengers and potentially increase their performance ratings, company executives said.

On Tuesday, Uber is expected to roll out additional changes affecting how drivers can seek help, return lost items to passengers and potentially increase their performance ratings (Gene J. Puskar/File, AP)

Uber is expected Tuesday to roll out additional changes affecting how drivers can seek help, return lost items to passengers and potentially increase their performance ratings, company executives said.

The move comes one week after Uber allowed riders to tip their drivers nationally as part of the ride-hailing company’s “180 Days of Change” initiative.

“Drivers told us they want to feel like Uber is truly here to support them, that Uber is on their side and that we will always have their back,” Josh Deitch, Uber’s senior operations manager for Las Vegas, said in a statement.

“Drivers are our most important partners, and delivering on the promise of a true partnership means always being there for drivers when they need us,” Deitch said. “Every change is designed to respond to what we heard from drivers and show them we have their back.”

A 24-hour support phone line that was recently tested in Las Vegas, San Francisco, Washington, Seattle, Boston and New York will be available nationally starting Tuesday, Deitch said. Drivers will be connected within two minutes with live operators who will answer questions or listen to problems.

Drivers might also see a bump in their ratings Tuesday, when Uber is expected to start removing negative reviews related to prices, routes, glitches with the smartphone app or unruly UberPool passengers, Deitch said.

“Drivers told us they were receiving low ratings for things that were completely outside their control,” Deitch said. “Now when a rider gives a bad rating for traffic or problems with the Uber app, that won’t count toward a driver’s rating.”

Additionally, drivers Tuesday will be able to start correcting fares in case they forget to hit “start” during a trip, rather than asking the company for help, Deitch said. Shortly afterward, the driver will be alerted to an adjusted payout. The change, Uber officials said, is not expected to affect a passenger’s fare.

Uber officials Tuesday also plan to review registration, insurance cards and other driver documents within two hours, significantly speeding up a process that previously took up to 24 hours to complete, Deitch said.

And, by the end of August, drivers will receive $15 from passengers for returning an item that was reported lost, Deitch said. While a specific date was not set for Las Vegas, the new feature will start Tuesday in Boston and Chicago.

The changes are aimed at softening the image of Uber, which saw the resignation last month of company CEO Travis Kalanick at the urging of investors. The San Francisco-based company also has a long history of battling with drivers over their classification as contractors rather than employees, along with issues surrounding wages and benefits.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.