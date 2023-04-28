UnCommons reveals a major tenant for second development phase

Matter Real Estate Group said the new client will move into the fourth UnCommons office building, set to be finished this summer.

The UnCommons mixed-use complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley is seen on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Matter Real Estate Group landed another office tenant at its massive UnCommons mixed-use development near the 215 Beltway in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The developer announced Thursday that Deloitte will fill 14,000 square feet on the third floor of its fourth office building, which is scheduled to be completed this summer.

“We are excited to welcome Deloitte to UnCommons,” Tom van Betten, vice president of strategic partnerships at Matter Real Estate Group, said in a news release. “Delivering both in-demand office space and rich amenities, UnCommons continues to be the destination of choice for leading companies that are prioritizing the modern workplace experience.”

Deloitte will be among the first tenants as part of Matter’s second phase of construction at UnCommons. It will join New York-based firm Newmark, which announced last week that it would be relocating from the Hughes Center to UnCommons in late 2023.

Phase two of UCommons includes the completion of two four-story office buildings totaling 180,000 square feet, bringing the development to more than 335,000 square feet of office space.

The additional buildings will have connected patio balconies, allowing companies to “connect their spaces with ‘super floors’ that are up to 45,000 square feet,” according to the release.

The second phase also calls for a new parking garage with nearly 750 spaces. In addition, The Assembly, a 5,000-square-foot conference center, is set to be completed as a part of the phase, offering a contemporary, high-tech setting for meetings and events.

Other tenants at the 40-acre complex include CBRE, Morgan Stanley, BDO and Sotheby’s International Realty. Additionally, DraftKings recently moved into its 90,000-square-foot technology hub.

Contact Dave Berns at dberns@reviewjournal.com. Follow @daveberns2 on Twitter.