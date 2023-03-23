44°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

DraftKings moves into new southwest Las Vegas offices

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Mack Freedman, senior director of global real estate at DraftKings, right, leads a tour of Draf ...
Mack Freedman, senior director of global real estate at DraftKings, right, leads a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A ticker display is seen at the lobby of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March ...
A ticker display is seen at the lobby of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mack Freedman, senior director of global real estate at DraftKings, right, leads a tour of Draf ...
Mack Freedman, senior director of global real estate at DraftKings, right, leads a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mack Freedman, senior director of global real estate at DraftKings, right, shows of meeting are ...
Mack Freedman, senior director of global real estate at DraftKings, right, shows of meeting areas during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A training session goes on during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, Ma ...
A training session goes on during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An onsite salon is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, M ...
An onsite salon is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People walk through a room featuring PuttView during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCom ...
People walk through a room featuring PuttView during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Interior decor is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March ...
Interior decor is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, Mar ...
A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A blackjack table in the casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at Un ...
A blackjack table in the casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A poker table in the casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnComm ...
A poker table in the casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, Mar ...
A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A cafeteria and lounge is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday ...
A cafeteria and lounge is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, Mar ...
A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A cafeteria and lounge is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday ...
A cafeteria and lounge is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A general office area is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, ...
A general office area is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Traders work on computers during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, Mar ...
Traders work on computers during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Interior decor is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March ...
Interior decor is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Meeting areas are seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March ...
Meeting areas are seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An exterior view of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Veg ...
An exterior view of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

DraftKings moved to a new office building in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, giving its local staff a place to work with no shortage of amenities.

The online sports betting company unveiled its offices this week at UnCommons, a mixed-use complex being built along Durango Drive just south of the 215 Beltway, across the street from Station Casinos’ under-construction Durango resort.

DraftKings occupies a four-story building and boasts 90,000 square feet of space.

The office features more than 130 sports “trading” desks for oddsmakers and a 7,500-square-foot cafeteria and event space, according to a news release. It also boasts a casino training pit, putting green area, mothers’ rooms, and barber shop and salon — all within a commercial-and-residential campus that’s poised to offer numerous food and beverage spots.

DraftKings, which announced plans for the new office in fall 2021, expects to have 700 to 1,000 employees there, including customer service, compliance, recruiting and gaming teams.

It declined to say how much it cost to build out the space.

Mack Freedman, senior director of global real estate for DraftKings, said the Las Vegas office is the company’s second-largest in the U.S., behind its corporate headquarters in Boston, and marks the “culmination” of its growth in Southern Nevada.

He said the company signed its first lease in Las Vegas in 2018, taking three desks in a Regus office-sharing location.

It moved to UnCommons from WeWork’s coworking location in Town Square Las Vegas, just south of the Strip, where it grew to have hundreds of desks, according to Freedman.

Matter Real Estate Group partner Jim Stuart, whose firm is developing UnCommons, said DraftKings is the largest office tenant in the complex as measured by both square footage and headcount.

UnCommons, which broke ground in summer 2020, is expected to include more than 500,000 square feet of office space and 800-plus apartments, as well as eateries, fitness studios and a conference center.

Its food and beverage lineup is expected to include The Coffee Class, Smitten Ice Cream, barbeque eatery SoulBelly, Saint Honoré doughnuts and the upscale sports bar General Admission.

Matter has completed and fully leased two office buildings in UnCommons and is constructing two more.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
2
Suspected pimp arrested at downtown Las Vegas casino
Suspected pimp arrested at downtown Las Vegas casino
3
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
4
Gordon: A’s don’t belong in Las Vegas. They belong in Oakland
Gordon: A’s don’t belong in Las Vegas. They belong in Oakland
5
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas winds to decline Thursday, temperature stays chilly
Las Vegas winds to decline Thursday, temperature stays chilly
Roommate of then-city attorney got unusual plea deal in child sex case
Roommate of then-city attorney got unusual plea deal in child sex case
Nevada senator backs grant for Brightline’s LV-LA train system
Nevada senator backs grant for Brightline’s LV-LA train system
Looking for work? Spring into job fair at Las Vegas Convention Center
Looking for work? Spring into job fair at Las Vegas Convention Center
CARTOONS: Who’s really bailing out the banks
CARTOONS: Who’s really bailing out the banks
LETTER: Legislature will again take up a right-to-die law
LETTER: Legislature will again take up a right-to-die law