DraftKings moves into new southwest Las Vegas offices

The office features more than 130 sports “trading” desks for oddsmakers and a 7,500-square-foot cafeteria and event space.

Mack Freedman, senior director of global real estate at DraftKings, right, leads a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A ticker display is seen at the lobby of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mack Freedman, senior director of global real estate at DraftKings, right, leads a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mack Freedman, senior director of global real estate at DraftKings, right, shows of meeting areas during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A training session goes on during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An onsite salon is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk through a room featuring PuttView during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Interior decor is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A blackjack table in the casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A poker table in the casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A cafeteria and lounge is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A cafeteria and lounge is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A general office area is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traders work on computers during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Interior decor is seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Meeting areas are seen during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

DraftKings moved to a new office building in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, giving its local staff a place to work with no shortage of amenities.

The online sports betting company unveiled its offices this week at UnCommons, a mixed-use complex being built along Durango Drive just south of the 215 Beltway, across the street from Station Casinos’ under-construction Durango resort.

DraftKings occupies a four-story building and boasts 90,000 square feet of space.

The office features more than 130 sports “trading” desks for oddsmakers and a 7,500-square-foot cafeteria and event space, according to a news release. It also boasts a casino training pit, putting green area, mothers’ rooms, and barber shop and salon — all within a commercial-and-residential campus that’s poised to offer numerous food and beverage spots.

DraftKings, which announced plans for the new office in fall 2021, expects to have 700 to 1,000 employees there, including customer service, compliance, recruiting and gaming teams.

It declined to say how much it cost to build out the space.

Mack Freedman, senior director of global real estate for DraftKings, said the Las Vegas office is the company’s second-largest in the U.S., behind its corporate headquarters in Boston, and marks the “culmination” of its growth in Southern Nevada.

He said the company signed its first lease in Las Vegas in 2018, taking three desks in a Regus office-sharing location.

It moved to UnCommons from WeWork’s coworking location in Town Square Las Vegas, just south of the Strip, where it grew to have hundreds of desks, according to Freedman.

Matter Real Estate Group partner Jim Stuart, whose firm is developing UnCommons, said DraftKings is the largest office tenant in the complex as measured by both square footage and headcount.

UnCommons, which broke ground in summer 2020, is expected to include more than 500,000 square feet of office space and 800-plus apartments, as well as eateries, fitness studios and a conference center.

Its food and beverage lineup is expected to include The Coffee Class, Smitten Ice Cream, barbeque eatery SoulBelly, Saint Honoré doughnuts and the upscale sports bar General Admission.

Matter has completed and fully leased two office buildings in UnCommons and is constructing two more.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.