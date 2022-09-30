New food hall attracts Michelin stars, James Beard winners, famous chefs

The Sundry includes a restaurant from Dominque Crenn, the only U.S. woman chef to hold three Michelin stars.

A rendering of the main bar of The Sundry, a collection of full-service restaurants and other food and drink purveyors set to debut in spring 2023 at the UnCommons development in Southwest Las Vegas. (The Sundry)

Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, one of only a handful U.S. restaurant to currently hold three Michelin stars, is opening La Madrina, a cocktail and plant-based taco restaurant in The Sundry, a collection of full-service restaurants and other food and drink purveyors set to debut in spring 2023 at the UnCommons development in Southwest Las Vegas. (The Sundry)

Chef Matt Horn, acclaimed for his Horn Barbecue and Kowbird restaurant in Oakland, Calif., is launching a Kowbird location in The Sundry, a collection of full-service restaurants and other food and drink purveyors set to debut in spring 2023 at the UnCommons development in Southwest Las Vegas. (The Sundry)

Smitten Ice Cream, founded in San Francisco, will be offering its scratch ice cream smoothly churned at high speeds in its shop in The Sundry, a collection of full-service restaurants and other food and drink purveyors set to debut in spring 2023 at the UnCommons development in Southwest Las Vegas. (The Sundry)

Patric Yumul is CEO of TableOne Hospitality, which he co-founded with celebrated chef Michael Mina. The company is creating The Sundry, a collection of full-service restaurants and other food and drink purveyors set to debut in spring 2023 at the UnCommons development in Southwest Las Vegas. (The Sundry)

Dhaba Ji, from a leading restaurateur and a James Beard Award-winning sommelier, is offering Indian food and low-intervention wines in The Sundry, a collection of full-service restaurants and other food and drink purveyors set to debut in spring 2023 at the UnCommons development in Southwest Las Vegas. (The Sundry)

When Patric Yumul, the Las Vegas-born restaurateur, and Michael Mina, the celebrated chef (Michelin stars, James Beard Awards, restaurants worldwide), were assembling culinary talent for The Sundry, a food hall they’re creating in the UnCommons development in southwest Vegas, it was like assembling a feast of friends.

Dominique Crenn, who holds three Michelin stars (the only U.S. woman to do so) for Atelier Crenn, is a friend and colleague from San Francisco. She’s debuting a plant-based taco restaurant at The Sundry. Matt Horn, another chef friend (and friend of Crenn), is opening a Sundry branch of his fried chicken spot from Oakland, California.

Marko Sotto, owner of a Cal-Italian spot at The Sundry, once worked for chef Mina’s restaurant group. So did Eric Perlin, a Las Vegas hospitality veteran; with Phil Park, he’s setting up an artisan sandwich shop at The Sundry. Alexandra Lourdes and Lin Jerome are bringing their stylish doughnuts to the food hall; Lourdes is a longtime friend of Yumul.

And so it went. And so it goes.

“We have a relationship with every single chef and every single operator,” said Yumul, CEO of TableOne Hospitality, which he recently founded with Mina and with Highgate hospitality investment group. The food hall is the first Vegas project from TableOne.

The Sundry, with its own street entrance at UnCommons, encompasses two full-service restaurants, a dozen other food and drink purveyors (with menus via QR code), a common kitchen (with chef’s table), a central bar, a communal dining area, and outdoor spaces, across 20,000 square feet.

The Sundry team gave the Review-Journal an exclusive advance look at all the tasty.

Two full-service restaurants

● La Madrina — Crenn will debut in Vegas with cocktails and with plant-based tacos showcasing organic ingredients and global flavors and traditions. Tequilas and mezcals take a star turn at the bar and with tableside margarita service. La Madrina has a private terrace for alfresco dining.

● Mizunara — TableOne Hospitality teamed with the Sho Group and San Francisco chef Shotaro “Sho” Kamio to create this convivial temaki bar specializing in traditional and modern sushi hand rolls. Chef Sho, of Iyasare restaurant in Berkeley, California, is known for reimagining Japanese comfort foods. Mizunara is complemented by a bar housed in a whisky shipping container showcasing Japanese whisky, sake and whisky highballs. There’s also a private dining terrace.

Six other concepts

● Bar Oysterette — Briny meets salty at this purveyor featuring a daily selection of seasonally harvested oysters and small plates of jamón Ibérico, pata negra, prosciutto and serrano ham.

● BarZotto — Owner Sotto and executive chef Nicholas Pallone bring their balmy Cal-Italian sensibility from San Francisco to Vegas. Fresh seasonal ingredients, salads, house pastas and rotisserie meats help conjure the neighborhood feel.

● Dhaba Ji — Alejandro Medina, owner of the Michelin-recognized Bibi Ji in Santa Barbara, California, and Rajat Parr, the James Beard Award-winning sommelier, are presenting this Indian spot featuring dishes from the California original and from the cooking of dhabas, the popular Indian roadside food stands. Rare low-intervention wines complement the cooking.

● Diane’s Bloody Mary Bar — The bar, named for the wife of chef Mina, will serve from an outdoor vintage Airstream trailer, with signature bloodys like classic vodka, a bloody Maria (reposado tequila), a bloody Diane (smokey mezcal), a bright and spicy bloody Bourbon, and a booze-less Mary mocktail made with original or jalapeño bloody mix.

● Kávos Coastal Greek Grill — Chef-owners Girair “Jerry” Goumroian and Nikos Georgousis of Meráki Greek Grill in Vegas draw inspiration from coastal and island Greece for the grill. The menu globally sources fish and seafood to pair with classic salads and side dishes.

● Kowbird — Chef-owner Horn has been widely praised for the original Kowbird, a soulful community-minded fried chicken restaurant in Oakland, California, known for mingling innovation and tradition and a focus on flavor.

“I’m looking forward to coming out there and making a splash in Vegas,” Horn said. “I think Vegas allows us to do a bit more and be a bit more creative and have a bit more fun.” Look for chicken and waffles, a Korean fried chicken sandwich and a smoked barbecue fried chicken version (Horn is also fêted for his Horn Barbecue in Oakland).

And six more choices

● Lamill Coffee — This specialty coffee roaster based in Los Angeles is serving single-origin coffees and coffee blends from around the world.

● Petite Peso — This L.A. restaurant is heading to Vegas with its signature mix of Filipino culture (in the Philippines and L.A.) and thoughtfully sourced ingredients that makes for a modern Filipino menu. Chef Ria Dolly Barbosa and hospitality veterans Tiffany Tanaka and Robert Villanueva are behind the restaurant and The Sundry outpost.

● Proper Sandwich Company — Perlin and Park, longtime Vegas culinarians, currently celebrate their obsession with great sandwiches at Proper Sandwich on South Rainbow Boulevard. That obsession with creativity and topnotch ingredients continues at The Sundry. Will the chicken bánh mi be on the menu? Let’s hope so.

● Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets — Saint Honoré (and Café Lola) founders Lourdes and Jerome are two restaurateurs of the moment in Vegas; they seem to be everywhere. Including at The Sundry with their fashion-forward doughnuts made daily from brioche dough. And the beignets? They’re made to order.

● Smitten Ice Cream — Smitten Ice Cream began in San Francisco when founder and CEO Robyn Sue Fisher patented an ice cream machine that could churn ultra-smooth scoops in about 90 seconds. Today, Smitten still makes everything from scratch — ice cream bases and cone batters to sauces, cookies and toppings. At The Sundry, customers can try what Vogue called the freshest ice cream on Earth.

● SoulBelly BBQ — Has it really only been 16 months since chef Bruce Kalman, the James Beard nominee and “Top Chef” alum, opened SoulBelly BBQ? The barbecue spot has already become a Vegas institution and Kalman the city’s chief pitmaster. Burnt ends, pulled pork, pork belly, Texas brisket and some of the best mac and cheese in town lie ahead.

The Sundry, designed by Studio 11 Design of Dallas, is at 6840 Helen Toland St., in the UnCommons development. Follow for updates at TheSundryLV.com and at @TheSundryLV on social media.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.